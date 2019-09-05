Dhanak insulted in Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is gearing up for new twists and drama.



Raghu and Dhanak's life seems to take a new turn, as Dhanak is suspended from the police department.



Dhanak is accused of helping terrorists escape. She is heartbroken and devastated.



Soon, her troubles increase as the chawl people tag her as a terrorist.



They accuse her of working against the nation.



Meanwhile, Raghu comes forward to support Dhanak.



Raghu speaks against the chawl dwellers and tells them everything that Dhanak had done.



He is sure that Dhanak can't do anything against the law.