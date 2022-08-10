Dharam Patnii Actress Aditi Shetty discusses the proud moment when she got to shoot with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Shetty considers herself the luckiest person in this world as she has had the opportunity to work with the superstar Amitabh Bachchan twice for advertisements.

Talking about her experience with the living legend Aditi says,”I have been so fortunate to be able to work with Mr Amitabh Bachchan twice. I first shared the screen with him very early in my career in 2016. It was the famous campaign by Ogilvy & Mather, directed by famous AD film director Prasoon Pandey, at Corcoise Films. I remember there were 4 girls in the ad but only I got to meet sir and shoot with him. I felt so lucky. The second tvc I shot with him was for a famous bridal wear brand named Manyavar which was beautifully shot by the 2 States director Abhishek Verman during the lockdown in which I play the bride. I absolutely love how it’s come out.” She also adds, "When I got to know I am going to shoot with “The Amitabh Bachchan” I celebrated the moment by cutting a cake before the shoot. I was so excited and star struck and that won’t ever change. I just wanted to get a glimpse of him and say hello. He had such an aura when he entered on set, everyone was so alert and in awe of him. It was surreal. I remember one set up for the ad was of a wall. On one side was going to be me dancing under a shower for the sequence while Amitabh sir was reciting a witty Bollywood style shayari for me on the other side of the wall. I still remember the moment so vividly, when Amitabh sir came on set & our director introduced me to him, he was so humble. I somehow gathered the courage to request for a picture with him before I would get drenched for the shot and look shabby and he was kind enough to say yes. My inner child was so happy and I kept flaunting that photo to my family, friends. It was my best experience on an ad set. He was so professional, punctual and was an expert at what he was doing.”

Talking about Mr Bachchan’s mammoth work in the industry, Aditi says, "Amitabh sir adds so much emotion to every character he plays. He’s so phenomenal and his performances are heartwarming. I love all his movies, Piku, Jhund, Baghban are my favourites. I was so grateful to work with him twice. It’s like I manifested working with him again. I am keeping my fingers crossed that this time I get to work with Amitabh sir on a movie project and create magic on screen. It will be a dream come true for me.”