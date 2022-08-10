Dharam Patnii Actress Aditi Shetty discusses the proud moment when she got to shoot with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 19:35
Dharam Patnii

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Shetty considers herself  the luckiest person in this world as she has had the opportunity to work with  the superstar Amitabh Bachchan twice for advertisements. 

Talking about her experience with the living legend Aditi says,”I have been so fortunate to be able to work with Mr Amitabh Bachchan twice. I first shared the screen with him very early in my career in 2016. It was the  famous campaign by Ogilvy & Mather, directed by famous AD film director Prasoon Pandey, at Corcoise Films. I remember there were 4 girls in the ad but only I got to meet sir and shoot with him. I felt so lucky. The second tvc I shot with him was for a famous bridal wear brand named Manyavar which was beautifully shot by the 2 States director Abhishek Verman during the lockdown in which I play the bride. I absolutely love how it’s come out.” She also adds, "When I got to know I am going to shoot with “The Amitabh Bachchan” I celebrated the moment by cutting a cake before the shoot. I was so excited and star struck and that won’t ever change. I just wanted to get a glimpse of him and say hello. He had such an aura when he entered on set, everyone was so alert and in awe of him. It was surreal. I remember one set up for the ad was of a wall. On one side was going to be me dancing under a shower for the sequence while Amitabh sir was reciting a witty Bollywood style shayari for me on the other side of the wall. I still remember the moment so vividly, when Amitabh sir came on set & our director introduced me to him, he was so humble. I somehow gathered the courage to request for a picture with him before I would get drenched for the shot and look shabby and he was kind enough to say yes. My inner child was so happy and I kept flaunting that photo to my family, friends. It was my best experience on an ad set. He was so professional, punctual and was an expert at what he was doing.”

Talking about Mr Bachchan’s mammoth work in the industry, Aditi says, "Amitabh sir adds so much emotion to every character he plays. He’s so phenomenal and his performances are heartwarming. I love all his movies, Piku, Jhund, Baghban are my favourites. I was so grateful to work with him twice. It’s like I manifested working with him again. I am keeping my fingers crossed that this time I get to work with Amitabh sir on a movie project and create magic on screen. It will be a dream come true for me.”

Dharam Patnii Aditi Shetty Mr. Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Verman Prasoon Pandey Corcoise Films Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 19:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about being a part of Meet, Trying new characters and more
MUMBAI:Actress Simran Tomar was previously seen on the TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei as the lead actress.  She has...
“I wanted to do something unique yet significant that would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities” says, Praneet Bhatt from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’
MUMBAI: Praneet Bhatt is currently seen in Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se’. He portrays the...
Rohit Suchanti buys new house, turns interior designer for it
MUMBAI : 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Rohit Suchanti has purchased a new house in Mumbai and he is doing its interior...
Charrul Malik: There's nothing wrong with using filters, but we should use it occasionally
MUMBAI: It is often difficult to accept the changes that our body and skin go through as we age. Probably, it affects...
“Now I am confident in my understanding of the character and feel comfortable taking creative liberties”, - says Ishaan Dhawan from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
MUMBAI: Becoming a household name with Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, Ishaan Dhawan (who plays the...
Somy Ali: If I do not workout, it will significantly impact my mental health
MUMBAI: A cheat day here or there is fine for Somy Ali, as long as she sticks to her workout regime. Somy, who runs a...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: If I do not workout, it will significantly impact my mental health
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about b
Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about being a part of Meet, Trying new characters and more
Praneet Bhatt
“I wanted to do something unique yet significant that would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities” says, Praneet Bhatt from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’
Rohit Suchanti
Rohit Suchanti buys new house, turns interior designer for it
Charrul Malik
Charrul Malik: There's nothing wrong with using filters, but we should use it occasionally
Dhruv Tara
“Now I am confident in my understanding of the character and feel comfortable taking creative liberties”, - says Ishaan Dhawan from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
Monika Khanna
Monika Khanna: TV gives you more stability and more money compared to films and OTT