Dharampatni actress Shireen Mirza is “stable and back home”, hubby Hasan Sartaj updates fans

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

Also Read- Beautiful! Shireen Mirza Looks Absolute Diva in THESE Ethnic Outfits

Lead actress Shireen Mirza recently fainted while shooting for the show and was rushed to the hospital. Her worried fans have now got a confirmation from the actress’s husband Hasan Sartaj that all is well. He captioned his social media post, “To all the fans and well-wishers. Thank you for your love and prayers! By God's grace Shireen is stable and back at home now”

Check out his post below;

Shireen Mirza plays the role of Mandeep Randhawa in the show Dharampatni. She started her career by appearing in a reality show MTV Girl's Night Out as a participant. Later she made her acting debut with the TV serial Anhoniyo Ka Andhera.

After this, Shireen does various shows & serials such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum as Dr. Shireen, Gutur Gu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dhhai Kilo Prem as Rashmi, and Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran Bhalla and was last seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai before joining Dharampatni.

Also Read- Beautiful! Shireen Mirza Looks Absolute Diva in THESE Ethnic Outfits

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character, the show, and more!

Credit-TOI