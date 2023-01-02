Dharampatni fans go into a frenzy on Twitter, as episodes finally focus on Ravi and Pratiksha, aka Raviksha Check out the reactions!

MUMBAI: Dharampatni is another interesting show on Colors TV, starring Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The character of Ravi on the show is loved immensely by the fans and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan. The fans have been in awe of Ravi’s character and his charm.

It was his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, he stepped into the shoes of Ravi Randhawa in the show Dharampatni.

Fans are loving Fahmaan and Kritika’s chemistry on the show and after a couple of weeks of very heavy episodes, the show is finally getting a calmer pace and has had a couple of fun episodes, the chemistry between Ravi and Pratiksha is finally getting the screen space and fans are loving their chemistry.

Fans took to Twitter to share their favorite reactions, about their new favorite couple #Raviksha, check them out:

Yesterday episode is too good #Raviksha's tom n jerry wala fighting

Specially yea chorlog kaha se aye be Humari dil ki mannat puri karne aye kya



Isse kehte hai 'man na man main tere biwijaan'wala Ravi ka reactions

We need more!#RaviRandhawa #FahmaanKhan#DharamPatni pic.twitter.com/cGWbmNE3Vl — Fahmaan is my (@bakul37448710) January 31, 2023

Pleaseee they both are soo cute, goofy, chaotic & funny at the same timeeee!

Both #FahmaanKhan & #KritikaSinghYadav nailing the episodes together with their beautiful chemistry

I'm loving them together #DharamPatnii #RaviRandhawa #Raviksha pic.twitter.com/34ID4mnAx9 — FK STAN fan account (@PreciousFahmaan) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, We also gave you the exclusive update that actor Priya Banerjee is going to be replaced by Shalini Mahal.

Shalini Mahal is known for her roles in shows like 'Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet' and 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'.

