Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty’s first look as a bride on the show is revealed! Check it out!

MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

Aditi Shetty plays the role of Kavya Sachdev in the show, her character is madly in love with Ravi but Ravi is in love with her sister Keerti, who died.



Aditi made her acting debut in the year 2021, with the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi as Aahana Chopra, daughter of Karishma and Manpreet. She subsequently featured in the TV show Naagin 6 as Rhea Kataria.

Currently, we see in the track that Kavya and Ravi are engaged and are going to get married even though Ravi is getting married only for duty’s sake.

Aditi is very active on the sets and on social media, she often takes to the site to share fun snippets from the sets and sneak peeks of the show. She recent;y posted a sneak peek into her Dulhan outfit and fans are just obsessed with her beauty, check out the look here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Pratiksha is sitting in her room dressed as a bride and thinks about how Keerti would have given up Ravi just for Kavya, without even thinking about it, and on the other hand, Ravi swears that Pratiksha will suffer because she stole Keerti from him.

Because Ravi does not know the truth, but shortly, Ravi and Pratiksha will get married because fate has brought them together.

