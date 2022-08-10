Dharampatni’s Fahmaan Khan offends Aditi Shetty by doing this! Find out what!

Fahmaan Khan who plays the role of Ravi on the show is loved immensely by the fans and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan.
Dharampatni's Fahmaan Khan offends Aditi Shetty by doing this! Find out what!

MUMBAI : Dharampatni is another interesting show on Colors TV, starring Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “When I took up the show, I was a little scared because I didn’t know if the audience will start hating me” Aditi Shetty aka Kavya of Dharampatni talks about OTT, audience reaction to her and more

The character of Ravi on the show is loved immensely by the fans and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan. The fans have been in awe of Ravi’s character and his charm. 

It was his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, he stepped into the shoes of Ravi Randhawa in the show Dharampatni. 

Fahmaan is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share sneak peeks and more from shoots and even his personal life on social.

Actors spend a lot of time of set together and sometimes they become friends and their friendship and camaraderie can last even after the show has ended.

Fahmaan Khan, recently took to Instagram to share a story with Aditi Shetty and Beeji from the show itself, but Aditi retorted in a very funny way saying that Fahmaan forgot to add the amazing to her name and Fahmaan had a more fun reaction saying that he forgot to do that and this banter has left the fans of the show delighted, check it out:

We also gave you the exclusive update that actor Priya Banerjee is going to be replaced by Shalini Mahal.

Shalini Mahal is known for her roles in shows like 'Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet' and 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Priya Banerjee to be replaced by Shalini Mahal in Colors TV's Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii

