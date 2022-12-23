Dharampatni’s Fahmaan Khan shares a super romantic post for this special person!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

ALSO READ: Fahmaan Khan makes fun of his co-star Mansi Bhanushali on the sets of Dharampatni and calls her This!

The cast of the show shares a great bond offscreen, and is very active on social media, they often take to the site to share fun snippets from the sets and sneak peeks of the show.

Fans are really excited to see Fahmaan in the role of Ravi Randhawa and are excited about this show's journey. And now that they have got a few weeks' worth of Fahmaan in this new role, they can’t get enough.

Fahmaan is easy and fun in his role as the romantic Ravi Randhawa and his newfound chemistry with Gurpreet Bedi in Dharampatni.

Fahmaan took to Instagram to share a very stunning picture with Gurpreet who plays the role of Keerti on the show and the two have really wonderful chemistry together he posted a very sweet photo and captioned it, ‘ravikikeerti’. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile on the show, Currently, Pratiksha is all set to marry Malhar and is looking forward to her married life with him. However, she is unaware of the fact that Malhar is only interested in her body and not as a life partner.

Eventually, Pratiksha learns about the truth and starts hating Malhar. She does not want to marry him at any cost. Amid all this, she meets Ravi and finds solace with him.

Pratiksha meets Ravi multiple times and he is always seen as a gentleman. In the hour of need, Ravi comes before Pratiksha and she hugs him.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: harampatnii’s Neha Prajapati and Riya Bhattacharjee are having some off-the-camera bonding time, check out their fun banter