Dharampatni’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi’s Edgy New Avatar Will Shock You! Check out her transformation here!

Gurpreet Bedi plays the role of Keerti in the show, Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’, the show also stars, Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Yadav, and Akash Jagga in pivotal roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 16:17
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “Language was a bit of a barrier”, Pratiksha aka Kritika Yadav of Dharamptani talks about her new show, her character and prep for the show  

Gurpreet Bedi is known for portraying Reeva Noon in the web series Dil Hi Toh Hai in 2018, which was created by Ekta Kapoor and first aired on Sony Entertainment Television. She appeared in the Ekta Kapoor production Bang Baang in 2021 as Monisha.

Then she played Sana Shaikh in ZEE5's Qubool Hai 2.0, which also starred Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. She is all set to play the role of Keerti in the show, Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’, the show also stars, Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Yadav, and Akash Jagga in pivotal roles.

Recently in the promos of the show Dharampatni. Keerti has been attacked viciously and then we saw that she was run over by a drunk Malhar’s car somebody informs Ravi that Keerti is hurt outside, and he and the whole family rush outside and take her to the hospital. 

But fans are speculating that Keerti will die and that is what will get Pratiksha and Ravi together. 

Gurpreet Bedi’s personal style is very different from that of Keerti, while Keerti’s style is more sophisticated and chic, and Gurpreet’s style is edgier. She debuted her look for the new year celebrations and it is absolutely amazing, she has red dreadlocks and she flaunted her new hairdo and even shared some photos on social media, check it out: 

Meanwhile on the show, in the upcoming episodes, we reported as per sources that Keerti will die, which will leave Ravi heartbroken and he will lose all hope.

But one of the big twists that we will see ahead is that Kavya’s feelings for Ravi will still be there, and she will try to get together with Ravi when Keerti is out of the picture and eventually her character will lose control when things don’t go her way.

The show has just begun and fans are already so invested in the show, that they are just waiting for more twists and turns!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Dharampatni: Exclusive! Kavya will try and close to Ravi post-Keerti’s demise!

Gurpreet Bedi Fahmaan Khan Dharmpatni Akash Jagga Kritika Yadav Ekta Kapoor keerti singh ravi randhawa pratiksha Malhar Balaji Telefilms
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Recent Stories
