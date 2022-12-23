Dharampatni’s Partiksha and Malhar share a very romantic moment in between shots! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The cast of the show shares a great bond offscreen, and is very active on social media, they often take to the site to share fun snippets from the sets and sneak peeks of the show.

Kritika Yadav plays the role of Pratiksha in the upcoming show Dharampatni.

Kritika made her acting debut in a Tamil comedy film, Rayar Parambarai, and the same year she appeared in the show, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha in the role of Charmi.

She is quite active on Instagram and often takes to the site to share fun sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes from the show. She posted a fun video dancing with Akash Jagga aka Malhar from the show, but fans were surprised to see this version of the two because Malhar is not the nicest guy and does not have good intentions with Pratiksha but clearly the offscreen bond of the two is very strong. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile on the show, Currently, Pratiksha is all set to marry Malhar and is looking forward to her married life with him. However, she is unaware of the fact that Malhar is only interested in her body and not as a life partner.

Eventually, Pratiksha learns about the truth and starts hating Malhar. She does not want to marry him at any cost. Amid all this, she meets Ravi and finds solace with him.

Pratiksha meets Ravi multiple times and he is always seen as a gentleman. In the hour of need, Ravi comes before Pratiksha and she hugs him.

