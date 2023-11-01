Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan thanks his fans for praising his acting in his recent emotional scene

MUMBAI : One of the most widely loved and recognised actor’s, Fahmaan Khan has been getting a lot of buzz recently as he joined the new show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii’. He plays the role of the lead character Ravi Randhawa, and he has become one of the audience favourites. Fans have showered their love and appreciation for his acting and portrayal of the character.

Recently in the show, he performed an emotional scene in which his lady love, Keerti, portrayed by Gurpreet Bedi, died. It was quite a gut-wrenching scene and it tugged on the heartstrings of the audiences. Now, Fahmaan took to his social media handle to respond to all the love he received. Fahmaan wrote, “An appreciation post for all the love and appreciation I've received and for all the well wishes. Thank you guys! Your love and support is what keeps me going, and of course, the love for my work.”

ALSO READ :Fahmaan Khan’s character takes a very dark turn in Dharampatni, and the actor reveals the first look!

Netizens were very impressed by the way Fahmaan acted in the emotional scene and kept it real. The actor’s social media was filled with appreciation messages from the audience. Many even called this as “Fahmaan's best performance in his career.”

I don't know what to sayI don't have any wordsJust can say that FAHMAAN KHAN gave his career best performance in this scene#FahmaanKhan #RaviRandhawa#DharamPatnii #PyarKeSaatVachanDharamPatnii#PKSVDPpic.twitter.com/h9cz7KS2ea — (@mahzabeen__) January 5, 2023

Fahmaan's early work includes Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega. His claim to fame was with the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in the popular television series Imlie.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan shares an amazing glimpse with THIS Pandya Store star