Dharampatnii’s Kavya aka Aditi Shetty to run away from her wedding? Details inside

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti’s accidental death and Ravi’s pain over his loss.

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants Pratiksha to suffer for the same and doesn’t intend on letting go her easily, thinking that she is responsible for the destroyed future of his and Keerti.

Now, we came across a post of Aditi Shetty who essays the role of Kavya. We know that Kavya and Ravi’s union is fixed and the actress seems to be ready in her Dulhan-avatar.

Aditi is seen to be stuck in a traffic jam and said that the bride has run away. She is saying how she’s getting looks from the people outside “because Dulhan bhaag chuki hai”.

The actress jocularly made that statement about what people are thinking seeing her in this bridal avatar!

Meanwhile on the show, while the families try to move on, Ravi still feels lonely and can’t forget Keerti. Ravi still focuses on getting Pratiksha punished. Later, Kavya visits Ravi and they discuss their marriage. Kavya wants to see love in Ravi’s eyes for her and can wait for that to happen.

Ravi promises to always keep her happy and they both hug.

