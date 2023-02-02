Dharampatnii’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi wants to make a comeback on the Show?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update. We know how much our viewers like to see what is going on behind the scenes on their favorite shows! This is what goes on behind the scenes on the sets! Check out.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti’s accidental death and Ravi’s pain over his loss.

Also read:  Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants Pratiksha to suffer for the same and doesn’t intend on letting go her easily, thinking that she is responsible for the destroyed future of his and Keerti.

Now, we came across a post of Fahmaan Khan and Gurpreet Bedi where the actress wants her character to be part of the show again.

The major reason being her bond with her co-stars and the craziness that follows everyday on set as she doesn’t want to miss it.

Check out!

So, what do you think, can Keerti’s character be made ‘Un-Dead’?

What do you think of the actress’s bond with her co-stars?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Pratiksha has to prove herself innocent and now sees the news of Ravi marrying Keerti’s sister, not even a month after Keerti died and thinks about how highly he spoke of love. Hansa then asks Pratik about who will distribute the cards, to which he answers that Pratiksha will do so.

While the families try to move on, Ravi still feels lonely and can’t forget Keerti. Ravi still focuses on getting Pratiksha punished. Later, Kavya visits Ravi and they discuss their marriage. Kavya wants to see love in Ravi’s eyes for her and can wait for that to happen.

Ravi promises to always keep her happy.

Also read:  Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites

 To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

About Author

