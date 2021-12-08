‘Dharmendra and Asha Parekh’ to grace Sony’s India’s Best Dancer 2

MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to dance your hearts away as Sony Entertainment Television's beloved dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer 2' will be welcoming the iconic jodi of ‘Dharmendra and Asha Parekh’. Needless to say, it will be a beautiful trip down memory lane as the veteran actors get nostalgic and share fond memories from the golden days.

Having worked in several films together back in the day, the duo will be seen dancing together and recreating their evergreen song ‘ Kuch Kehta Hai Ye Savan’. Not only this, Dharam Ji will be see giving a personal souvenir to contestant Dibbay Das as a token of his appreciation and Asha Parekh ji will be seen recreating her effortlessly unique expressions on the song ‘ Koi Matwaala Aaya mere Dware’ at the request of contestant ‘Apeksha’. All this and more is expected to unfold at the special episode on India’s Best Dancer 2.

Host Maniesh Paul will be seen putting forth an entertaining evening while the judges Geeta Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis will be seen enjoying the company of the legends - Dharam Ji & Asha Parekh, indulging themselves as they lend their ears to the special guests' precious memories from their life and career together.

A weekend unlike any other awaits you! Get ready to be hooked to your tv screens this weekend! Stay tuned and keep watching India’s Best Dancer every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television