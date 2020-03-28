Dharmendra- “I have done everything on my own. From riding a horse to jumping from buildings, I have never used a body double”

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has the legends of Indian music - Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as the judges and popular anchor, Maniesh Paul as the host. After Pyarelal ji, the next guest to make an appearance on the iconic show will be the legend of Bollywood, Dharmendra. And with the actor taking us on a trip down memory lane, the shoot for the episode was extra special.

While speaking about his journey, Dharmendra spoke about one aspect that proved his mettle as an actor. For Ghulami, a scene in the movie required him to ride a horse which he rides over a flight of stairs. While he was confident, what followed next was something you definitely need to know. As the veteran star mentioned, “When we first started shooting, I could see the horse was tired and the shoot was getting hampered because of it. So, I told the caretakers to give him a bath. The shoot would then proceed. However, in the next shoot, I fell down because the horse was still damp and so was the floor." The actor jokingly added that he was unharmed and he gave a perfect shot in the end, but everyone on the set did get a earful from him. For the actor, animals have been part of his films several times. Dharmendra talked about the time he had to shoot a scene with a tiger, when he said, “While the tiger was in a cage, I was still nervous. I could feel the tiger’s eyes on me."

The fact that Dharmendra has never used a body double for even the most dangerous actions scenes, especially with animals, goes on to reflect his abilities as an actor. On being asked by Maniesh Paul, the actor replied, “I have done everything on my own. From riding a horse to jumping from buildings, I have never used a body double.” In a day and age where stunt doubles are crucial for a movie, this revelation tells us about the immense dedication that Dharmendra had for his films. It is no surprise that he is called the ‘Action King of Bollywood’ and we are sure all the current crop of actors will be shocked after hearing this revelation!

With Bollywood’s legendary ‘Veeru’ a.k.a Dharmendra in the house, the viewers will surely have gala time, especially with his hot songs being sung by the supremely talented Li'l Champs. While Zaid and Somya will deliver a spectacular duet performance on ‘Ki Aaj Teri Yaad Aayi’, Tanishka and Radhika's performance on ‘Koi Sehri Babu’ will win everyones heart. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies, memories and surprises for the viewers.

