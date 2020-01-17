Dharmesh’s heartfelt tribute to his dance guru Geeta Kapur

MUMBAI: Dharmesh, who rose to fame as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 2, has become a household name post his stint on the show. The dancer has appeared on many shows and featured in a Bollywood movie directed by Remo D’sSouza, Anybody Can Dance.

He is now known as one of the best dancers in the world of television. Although he didn’t win the show, he was the first runner-up and gained a massive fan following.

His dance guru on the show was Geeta Kapur, and in many interviews, the dancer as said that whatever he is today is because of her.

Geeta these days is seen on Super Dancer on Sony TV as a judge, and many a time, several celebrities grace the show. This weekend, we would see Dharmesh on it.

Dharmesh decided to perform a dance of gratitude for Geeta on the song Tujh mein rab dikhta hai, which left Geeta in tears and made Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu very emotional.

Check out the post below :