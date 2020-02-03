Dharmesh Yelende to be honoured with doctorate?

MUMBAI: Dance Plus is the only dancing reality show in which the audience gets to see unique styles and variations in every season. It has become a dream of aspiring dancers to come on the show.

The ongoing season of the show, Dance Plus 5, has been ruling the TRP charts. Unfortunately, Shakti is no longer a part of the show. And the new captains are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund. The hosting style of Raghav Juyal has changed in the absence of Shakti. The comedy statements come in the form of an in-house newspaper that focuses on Lizelle, Remo, and the captains.

Dance India Dance fame dancer Dharmesh Yelande struggled to be a dancer for 18 years. But 'Dance India Dance' completely changed his life. It gave him a platform to enter the industry. Soon he turned into a choreographer in Bollywood and now a judge It's been an extraordinary journey for him from a contestant to a judge.

Recently, Raghav cracked a joke on Dharmesh in which he mentioned that the latter will be honored with a doctorate. Wondering why?

Have a look at the funny video below.