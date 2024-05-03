Dhartiputra Nandini : Hritik Yadav quits the show for this shocking reason - Exclusive

Dhartiputra Nandini is one of the loved shows on Nazara Channel and now actor Hritik has decided to exit the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 14:00
Hritik

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows with interesting storylines that are keeping the audience gripped to the screen.

Dhartiputra Nandini is a new show that began on the channel a couple of months ago and is doing well as its story is gripping and interesting.

The show stars Anuj Ahluwalia, Dipika Chikhlia, Aman Jaiswal, Vinod Motwani etc.

The show is produced by Dipika Chikhlia and Vinay Kumar Pandey.

We had reported earlier that Hritik Yadav had entered the show and he was essaying an important role.

But now as per sources, the actor has exited the show as there has been a change in the story and hence decided to exit the show.

Well, these days many times actors do exit the show if the storyline is not working towards their track they do take a decision to leave.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month

Hritik had just joined the show a couple of months ago but seems like his track is coming to an end now.

Though these days the track of the show is quite interesting and keeps the audience hooked on to the show.

Hritik Yadav is a well-known actor in the television industry and is known for his roles in projects like Kaamnaa, where he had a cameo role. He has also been a part of a few episodes on the number one crime show, Crime Patrol.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Hritik Yadav roped in for Dangal’s TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2

 
Naagin 6 Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Colors Voot Tejasswi Prakash Mahek Simba Nagpal Nandini Tiwari TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Bijli's family grapples with serious accusations of Suryapratap's murder conspiracy
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Rajesh’s company receives a 3 Crore diamond package
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke SPOILER: Rishi commits to marrying Pashminna
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka SPOILER: Netra tries to extort more money from Ravi
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’ Aangan – Apno Ka stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore,...
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
MUMBAI: War 2 has been the talk of the town for quite a long time now. The movie that stars Jr Ntr and Hrithik Roshan...
Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS which movie sequel he would like to be a part of
MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Kemmu, as we all know. The actor has...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Abhishek Kumar
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan’s latest reel is the most TRENDING video on the internet today!
Kiara Advani
Don 3: Kiara Advani demands a high fee for Ranveer Singh's film?
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star Aditi Bhatia adds another swanky car to her collection; Celebrates joy with the family
Fahmaan Khan
Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha commence shooting on the new project in a filmy way; Read on to know more!
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak : Punyashlok Ahilyabai actress Pooja Somani roped in for the show - Exclusive
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 Finale : Wow! Farah Khan gives a sneak peek into the finale lunch that the judges indulge in; check out the menu