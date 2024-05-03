Dhartiputra Nandini : Hritik Yadav quits the show for this shocking reason - Exclusive

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows with interesting storylines that are keeping the audience gripped to the screen.

Dhartiputra Nandini is a new show that began on the channel a couple of months ago and is doing well as its story is gripping and interesting.

The show stars Anuj Ahluwalia, Dipika Chikhlia, Aman Jaiswal, Vinod Motwani etc.

The show is produced by Dipika Chikhlia and Vinay Kumar Pandey.

We had reported earlier that Hritik Yadav had entered the show and he was essaying an important role.

But now as per sources, the actor has exited the show as there has been a change in the story and hence decided to exit the show.

Well, these days many times actors do exit the show if the storyline is not working towards their track they do take a decision to leave.

Hritik had just joined the show a couple of months ago but seems like his track is coming to an end now.

Though these days the track of the show is quite interesting and keeps the audience hooked on to the show.

Hritik Yadav is a well-known actor in the television industry and is known for his roles in projects like Kaamnaa, where he had a cameo role. He has also been a part of a few episodes on the number one crime show, Crime Patrol.

