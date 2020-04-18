Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's love story is all kinds of adorable

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora is the cutest couple in telly town. While he charms everyone with his dimples, she grabs eyes for her innocence. They share a magical bond of love and warmth in their relationship. Have a look at the star couple's awe-inspiring journey.

1. The first meeting

No guessing! Just like ample of other actors, Dheeraj and Vinny is a reel-life turned real-life couple. Well, the two first met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. For them, it was 'love at first sight.' Strings got attached and they started seeing each other instantly. While the duo never spoke about their relationship openly, nothing is hidden from the little birdie's eye. Their off-screen chemistry and bond were started making the noise, and soon it was known to all.

2. Making it official

After knowing and understanding each other in and out, the duo decided to make it official. Yes, after dating for 6 long years, they finally decided to tie the knot. Vinny and Dheeraj wanted to stay forever. They planned to take the plunge and jump into the pool of a 'happily married life'.

3. The beautiful V day

The year 2016 saw a lot of wedding bells ring in the town. From Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal to Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Telly couples decided on a forever that year. And among these was also our cuties, Dheeraj and Vinny. The Mumbai girl and Delhi boy tied the knot in a traditional wedding in the capital city. It was a Punjabi affair full of dhamaal and masti. The guest list was filled with popular names including Pracheen Chauhan, Pradyuman, Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisht, and the Sasural Simar Ka team.

4. Being best friends and lovers

Dheeraj and Vinny are head-over-heels in love, and there's no denying to the fact. They have loved each other truly, completely and madly. For the actor, Vinny is his go-to person. Just like we confine into our BFF's for advice, Dheeraj straight up goes to his wifey. Whether it is a professional or personal life, Vinny is Dheeraj's all-time adviser. The actress has tattooed Dheeraj's name on her ring finger as a symbol of their love.

