Dheeraj Dhoopar to come back as Karan in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?

According to the storyline, Karan had come back as Arjun, with a new face and with an intention of taking revenge from Preeta as he thought that she was the one who tried to kill her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 14:10
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. Dheeraj Dhoopar was later replaced by Shakti Arora.

Later, as the story progressed, the viewers saw an amazing chemistry between Arjun and Preeta as they had slowly started to come close.

Later, as the story progressed, the viewers saw an amazing chemistry between Arjun and Preeta as they had slowly started to come close.

There was a time in the show when Arjun had revealed his identity to Preeta. However, since Dheeraj’s exit, the audience has been trying to accept Shakti Arora as Karan.

Surely there are a lot of fans of the show who think that Shakti is doing great as Arjun and is pairing well with Shraddha Arya’s character of Preeta but there are also a lot of fans who want Dheeraj Dhoopar to come back.

Now according to the speculations, Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon re-enter the show after the major time leap.

Currently, Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen playing the role of Raj in Colors TV’s Sherdil Shergill opposite Surbhi Chandna who plays the role of Manmeet.

As per sources, Sherdil Shergill is soon going to go off-air which does point out to Dheeraj’s come back to the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The fans are really in love with Preeran it seems.

Are you excited to see Dheeraj Dhoopar coming back to the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

