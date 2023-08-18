Dheeraj Dhoopar speaks about his commitments towards his work despite being injured while shooting on the set of new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava

Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar who is recently shooting for his upcoming show on Star Bharat : Saubhagyavati Bhava’s new season got injured. Despite being injured Dheeraj continued to shoot for the show which shows the actors commitment towards his work and art. 

The actor recently shared a picture with deep cut on his foot. Speaking about his injury Dheeraj said, “For me, work always comes first even when I am sick or hurt during shooting. Even though the injury was unpleasant, I didn't let it have any impact on how I performed. I've been hurt on sets before, so this is not the first time it has happened to me, but I always make it a point to deliver.”

The actor recently shared about his excitement on being part of the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava. The fans are eager to watch him in a new avatar. 

To know more stay tuned to watch Star Bharat every Monday-Saturday.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 15:37

