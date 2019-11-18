Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora complete three years of MARITAL BLISS; share ROMANTIC pictures

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The two recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.



Dheeraj, who is seen in Kundali Bhagya, took to social media and shared an awe-inspiring picture with his wife. The adorable couple has completed three years of marital bliss. Dheeraj shared some mushy and lovey-dovey pictures with his ladylove from their exotic trip. While Dheeraj is looking dapper in a black t-shirt teamed with a pair of denims, Vinny looks pretty as a doll in a black floral dress with a sling bag.



The actor also penned down a sweet romantic note for her. Calling her the most beautiful woman in the world, Dheeraj thanked her for giving him the most beautiful life. Divyanka Tripathi's hubby Vivek Dahiya also left a comment for them, which read, "Happy anniversary lovelies!"



Vinny also shared some mesmerizing pictures of their life and captioned the same as, “We complete a decade together, married for 3yrs now.. and I absolutely love being your wife every.single.day, every.single.moment!!!! Happy anniversary Husband #thisisus.”



Take a look below: