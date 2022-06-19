Dheeraj DhooparAmazing! Decoding the glorious 13 years of Dheeraj Dhoopar

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Too hot to handle! Dheeraj Dhoopar rocks the look in denim outfits

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the hottest TV actors in the industry. He gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. In the show, he was paired opposite Shraddha Arya, and their on-screen chemistry is much loved by the fans.

Prior to his television debut, he marked his appearance in many TV commercials. Dheeraj made his television debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, and Sasural Simar Ka, among others.

The lad has been lauded for his style quotient and as well as for his acting skills which have led him to gain 4.2 million Instagram followers.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar to play the lead opposite Surbhi Chandna in Saurabh Tewari's next on Colors

On 18th June, Dheeraj clocked his 13 years in the industry, therefore he uploaded a fan-based video wherein his glorious journey of 13 years got decoded. The video sees his appearances on ramps, his show looks, his awards and recognition, and a lot of fun acts that grabbed everyone's attention. He captioned the video as "13 years!!"

Have a look!

Amazing! Decoding the glorious 13 years of Dhee

Well, his close friends like Surbhi Chandna, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur, Twinkle Vasisht, Mansi Srivastav, and fans have showered him with their love.

On the personal front, Dheeraj will soon turn daddy as his wifey and co-star Vinny is expecting a baby and on the professional front, Dheeraj was recently seen in Zee Tv's Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra and people are missing him whereas on the other hand reportedly he would be soon seen starring opposite Surbhi Chandna on Colors TV, titled as of now Sherdil Shergill produced by Saurabh Tewari.

Good luck, Dheeraj!

For more news, gossip and updates stay tuned to tellychakkar.com