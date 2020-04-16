Dheeraj Dhoopar's social media accounts hacked

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar took to Twitter to report that his Instagram and Facebook handles have been hacked. He mentions in the post that he managed to recover the accounts on April 14 after filing a complaint with the respective social media teams.

The post on Twitter read, 'Hello everyone please note that my Facebook page, Facebook profile and my Instagram account was hacked. We just recovered it yesterday (14th April 2020) after filing an official complain to Facebook team! Please ignore all unwanted messages and screenshots being shared about me. It has also come to my notice that one of my fan clubs page has also been hacked, I request everyone to please make a note of this'.

The actor had posted this on all his social media handles. On the work front, he is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV.

Have a look at his post.

Credits: TOI