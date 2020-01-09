Dhoni and Sakshi’s adorable picture wins the heart of Jassi Gill

MUMBAI: They are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They never fail to give us major couple goals. Well, we are talking about none other than cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

Speaking about Sakshi, she is quite active on social media. She often shares lovely pictures with her hubby. She has once again shared an adorable picture which has won the heart of singer and actor Jassi Gill.

Well, the pretty lady took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she and her hubby can be seen posing cutely for the camera. Jassi showered them love in the form of a love emoji. Take a look below: