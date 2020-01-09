News

Dhoni and Sakshi’s adorable picture wins the heart of Jassi Gill

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2020 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: They are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They never fail to give us major couple goals. Well, we are talking about none other than cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

Speaking about Sakshi, she is quite active on social media. She often shares lovely pictures with her hubby. She has once again shared an adorable picture which has won the heart of singer and actor Jassi Gill.

Well, the pretty lady took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she and her hubby can be seen posing cutely for the camera. Jassi showered them love in the form of a love emoji. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Tags > Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, singer, Jassi Gill, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain...

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days