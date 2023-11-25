Dhruv Tara: Must Read! Riya Sharma talks about the current track, “Dhruv will never give up on Tara”

She makes it clear to him that she has left him alive as he has saved her king’s life or else next time the arrow will go through his heart and he will have to die. Tellychakkar got a chance to speak with actress Riya Sharma who essays the role of Tara, and she spoke about the current track.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 16:40
Riya Sharma

MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

At the onset, the show unveils 17th century Princess Tarapriya (played by Riya Sharma) who is a secret Vaidya, her brother Prince Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj), and their father, King Udaybhaan (Yash Tonk). Meanwhile, in the present day, Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan) is seen in Agra near the Taj Mahal when an unidentified dupatta from the 17th century lands on him. The week also showcases how Tara’s mother Rani Kanupriya (played by Narayani Shashtri) advises Tara to travel into the 21st century to find a cure for her brother’s illness.

Also Read-Oh No! Dhruv Tara: Tara takes a MAJOR decision

In the current track, Tara strikes Dhruv with her arrow and questions him how dare he try to touch her.

She makes it clear to him that she has left him alive as he has saved her king’s life or else next time the arrow will go through his heart and he will have to die.

Tellychakkar got a chance to speak with actress Riya Sharma who essays the role of Tara, and she spoke about the current track.

Why did Tara strike Dhruv with an arrow despite him being the love of her life?

Tara is helpless, and has to keep Dhruv away from her even though she does not want to. If people come to know that Tara is valabgarh’s princess and Dhruv is her real husband as well as her child is not the real successor of the kingdom, there will be a big problem. And suryapratapji who has helped her so much will be hurt. Thus Tara chooses responsibility over her love.

Did Tara strike Dhruv only to injure him or did she try to kill him?

No, she only tried to injure him just to show him that this is not his Tara. Tara will never try to kill him as he is her first love. But she does this to make him realise this the hard way, but I doubt Dhruv will step back even then.

Do you think Dhruv will stop following Tara after this incident?

No he won’t let go so easily. Dhruv has seen Tara after so long and thus he will not let her go so easily, as Dhruv and Tara’s love is quite intense. Dhruv will never give up on Tara

Also Read-Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Sushila comes up with an idea to create differences between Tara and Dhruv

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  


 

Dhruv Tara Riya Sharma Sashi Sumeet Ishaan Dhawan Narayani Shashtri Yash Tonk Gulfam Khan Krishna Bharadwaj Swati Kapoor Sony Sab new show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 16:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Big Twist! Tiff between Chirag and Ashwin over tender scam article
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Shocking! Harshad gets angry over someone throwing a flowerpot at his car
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: OMG! Tara chooses Suryapratap over Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! “Any trend is ok for just 2-3 days, after that it begins to irritate”, Shiv Thakare on following trends
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game. Later...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Pashminna gets Raghav’s ring which he accidentally left in her house
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Sriti dons a kashta, grooves to Pinga for Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the...
Recent Stories
Randeep Hooda
Woah! Randeep Hooda confirms his wedding, shares the wedding invite, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karen
Karen, an exchange student from Germany brings a different approach to life in Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya'
Dil Diyaan Gallan
EXCLUSIVE! Dil Diyaan Gallan fame Paras Arora opens up on his dream role, says, ''I loved Ranbir's performance in Rockstar as it had a lot of layers, would love to do something like that''
Ayushi
I feel like Ayushi is my daughter, and that also makes our on-screen bond authentic and endearing: Mahesh Thakur on playing the role of Ayushi Khurana’s father in Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa
Mausam
Exclusive! Titli fame Mausam Dubey roped in for Hats Off productions' next Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, deets inside
Guddi Maruti
Exclusive! Popular Bollywood actress Guddi Maruti roped in for Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashmina
Children’s Day
Quotes from Sony SAB artists on Children’s Day