Dhruv Tara: Must Read! Riya Sharma talks about the current track, “Dhruv will never give up on Tara”

MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

At the onset, the show unveils 17th century Princess Tarapriya (played by Riya Sharma) who is a secret Vaidya, her brother Prince Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj), and their father, King Udaybhaan (Yash Tonk). Meanwhile, in the present day, Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan) is seen in Agra near the Taj Mahal when an unidentified dupatta from the 17th century lands on him. The week also showcases how Tara’s mother Rani Kanupriya (played by Narayani Shashtri) advises Tara to travel into the 21st century to find a cure for her brother’s illness.

In the current track, Tara strikes Dhruv with her arrow and questions him how dare he try to touch her.

She makes it clear to him that she has left him alive as he has saved her king’s life or else next time the arrow will go through his heart and he will have to die.

Tellychakkar got a chance to speak with actress Riya Sharma who essays the role of Tara, and she spoke about the current track.

Why did Tara strike Dhruv with an arrow despite him being the love of her life?

Tara is helpless, and has to keep Dhruv away from her even though she does not want to. If people come to know that Tara is valabgarh’s princess and Dhruv is her real husband as well as her child is not the real successor of the kingdom, there will be a big problem. And suryapratapji who has helped her so much will be hurt. Thus Tara chooses responsibility over her love.

Did Tara strike Dhruv only to injure him or did she try to kill him?

No, she only tried to injure him just to show him that this is not his Tara. Tara will never try to kill him as he is her first love. But she does this to make him realise this the hard way, but I doubt Dhruv will step back even then.

Do you think Dhruv will stop following Tara after this incident?

No he won’t let go so easily. Dhruv has seen Tara after so long and thus he will not let her go so easily, as Dhruv and Tara’s love is quite intense. Dhruv will never give up on Tara

