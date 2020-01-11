Dhruvee Haldankar roped in for Sony TV's Vignaharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: Mere Sai actress Dhruvee Haldankar has bagged yet another interesting project.

While she has been seen in episode based shows such as Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India and many others, Dhruvee will now be seen in Sony TV's Vignaharta Ganesha.

The mythological show which is based on the story of Lord Ganesha has a lot of talented faces and Dhruvee plans to take a step ahead with the mythological genre and will experiment in this space.

We contacted Dhruvee who confirmed the news stating, "While I still await my track to start in Mere Sai where I'm playing Ruksar Abdul's wife, I have taken up a very challenging role in Vignaharta Ganesha. I play Sursayee, the princess of the evil gods. The story is very interesting and I am enjoying playing her.. With all the jumps,stunts, the fights and the grand chroma sets and lavish palace decore this is definitely a new world for actors to act."

Way to go Dhruvee!