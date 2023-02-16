Did Archana Gautam just confirm being the Naagin in the upcoming season? Check out her look as a Naagin

Archana rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house and now there is news making rounds that she would be a part of the upcoming season of Naagin and now, she shared her look as a Naagin and she could be apt for the show!
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and one of the show's finalists and emerged as the third runner up of the show.

Archana is one of the few contestants who were called out by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for both her good and bad behavior.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience, and soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists. 

This year, Bigg Boss 16 contestants have received great offers post the show; Priyanka will be seen in a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Nimrit will be doing Ekta Kapoor’s LSD Season 2, Shiv and Shalin will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Saundarya would be seen in Sajid Khan’s movie where she would be part of an item number.

All were questioning what Archana has been offered and there was news making rounds that she would be offered the serial Naagin.

Now Archana shared a photo where she is seen in the Naagin Avtar and she is shocked to see it.

The actress shared the photo and captioned it saying “Mind Blowing”  

Well, there is no doubt that Archana looks apt as the new Naagin and she could be the perfect choice for it.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

