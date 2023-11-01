Did Ashi Singh confirm that Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet is going off air with this cryptic post?

The show Meet on Zee TV, is all set for some high-octane drama with the entry of popular actor Randeep Rai, who was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2. 
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 12:52
MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. The show stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and willing to fight the situation.

While there have been rumors swirling for the longest time that the show is going off-air, there was no confirmation on the same. Last we saw that Randeep Rai entered the show as the lawyer.

Ashi Singh plays the role of Meet Hooda on the show and is very active on social media and often takes to the sites to interact with fans and followers, she re-shared a  photo in which it was written that ‘End of Meet Season 1’ and fans have taken to social media comments to see it as a confirmation that the show is ending. Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the show, there was a terrorist threat and Meet Ahlawat worries about his family being trapped. Meet Hooda is tied with Chachi inside and held hostage along with others.

Recently, Meet Ahlawat will be seen as determined to get to Meet and doesn’t falter when he sees a snake in his path or gets hurt by a nail. He is firm to find his way into the hospital.

The hostage situation worsens but according to the latest promo, Meet Ahlawat will be tied to a bomb. The next episodes are going to be interesting!

