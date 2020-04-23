Did Choti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raj violate the Coronavirus lockdown rules? Read details

MUMBAI: Anita Raj is known for her work in films as well as television shows. The veteran actress is known for her performances in films like Prem Geet, Naukar Biwi Ka and Zara Si Zindagi, among others. She is currently seen in Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni.

Anita Raj is now grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. If a report in Pune Mirror is anything to go by, the actress and her husband have been accused of violating the Coronavirus lockdown rules and the matter had also reached to the cops. A video of Anita and her husband Sunil Hingorani getting into a feud with their society's watchman has made it to the tabloid.

Reason being, the security personal informed the cops after he came to know about Anita and her alleged plans of chilling with friends at her place. The report states that Anita Raj and her husband had invited a couple of pals over some drinks at their Pali Hill residence. However, their watchman took notice and quickly informed the cops about their activity. Soon after, the couple got a call from the police officials and this, obviously, didn't go down very well with them. An agitated Anita and Sunil vented out their exasperation on the security man and accused him of spreading lies.

Speaking to Mirror, the actress said, “The fact that my husband is a doctor. One of his friends had a medical emergency, so he came with his wife, who provided assistance. My husband couldn't refuse on humanitarian grounds. The cops came on a false complaint. After checking the situation, they apologised.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com