Did Harbhajan Singh call his wife Geeta Basra ‘knife’? Read details

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

The actress, who acted in films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai, tied the knot with the cricketer on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha on 27 July 2016.

Both Geeta and Harbhajan are active social media users. They regularly share posts to treat their fans and followers. Harbhajan’s latest Instagram post is dedicated to his beloved wife Geeta.

As Geeta turned a year older, Harbhajan penned down a sweet birthday note for her. However, with this note, he also revealed his humorous side. In his post, he called Geeta knife err wife. Well, his birthday note for her read, “You look more beautiful today than the day I first met you. Happy Birthday to my Wife I mean knife oh ho gussa nahi I mean life”

Check out Harbhajan’s post right here:

Don’t you think the couple is looking adorable in the picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section.