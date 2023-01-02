Did Hetal Yadav just hint at an upcoming Twist in Imlie?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that most of team Imlie has gathered and are having fun on set in between shots.

Now, Shivani aka Hetal Yadav has shared a bts clip and has hinted at a big twist in the upcoming episodes.

A new promo of the show also suggests that another one of Chini’s plans are going to be trampled with Imlie getting to do a Sindoor ritual with Atharva.

We wonder if that is the twist Hetal hinted at!

Check out!

What are your guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans as she herself went for the movie with Atharva and spent a lot of time with him after the movie, despite Chini’s efforts of ruining it.

Imlie knows that Chini is fooling them all and has also trapped Abhishek and wants to reveal the truth to him too. Rudra and Devika are very happy that Atharva and Imlie spending time with each other.

