Did Kavita Kaushik just take a dig at Arnab Goswami?

MUMBAI: Journalist and anchor Arnab Goswami recently claimed that some goons attacked his car when he was travelling back home. He revealed that he was with his wife when the incident took place. He later took to social media to post a video calling out a political party for being the brains behind this attack. The video went viral on social media with quite a few celebs giving out their reaction to it. Now, Kavita Kaushik seems to have shared her opinion on this.

Without stating anyone's name, the actress stated that people these days are trying to turn a lie into truth by making videos on social media. She also pointed out at law and investigations going for a toss. She tweeted, 'So these days all it takes to turn a blatant fabricated lie into believable truth is simple make a video and post it !? Wow! Law/ investigation n things like that should head to the beaches for a long vacay.'

Have a look.

So these days all it takes to turn a blatant fabricated lie into believable truth is simple make a video and post it !? Wow! Law/ investigation n things like that should head to the beaches for a long vacay — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 24, 2020

Seriously, how is this allowed ?? And students have FIR against them !? But this is OK ??? Seriously? https://t.co/5RkMP9NsLe — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 22, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE