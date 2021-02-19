Did Mtv Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh reconciled with Sagar Anand?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Looks like reconciling and burying the hatchets are now in trend. It's only yesterday that we reported about friend turned foes Parth Samthaan and Charlie Chauhan speculated to mend their friendship. Well, another to join the bandwagon is MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh and her BFF Sagar Anand.

A few months back the friend turned enemies Bhavya and Sagar couldn’t see eye to eye and claimed to hate each other. They even took to their social media handles and expressed their dislike towards each other.

However, as they say, happiness lies in forgiving and forgetting; Bhavya and Sagar seem to have reconciled.

The duo shared a few pictures and videos on social media and informed the viewers that there’s no bad blood left between the two.

Have a look at the posts:

The duo attended a party and made sure to pose with each other, keeping their differences aside.

Is it a new beginning of Sagar and Bhavya’s friendship?

