Did MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi BREAK-UP?

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most popular seasons of the controversial reality show. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

While a lot of couples were faking their bond in the show, one couple who went all out and were vocal about madly being in love with each other were Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi. Arshiya was evicted in the first few episodes and was brought back in the show as a wild card entrant. In Arshiya’s absence Piyush made an alliance with Aahna Sharma but once Arshiya was back in the show, Piyush was quite clear on playing the game with Arshiya only.

Piyush’s decision did not go down well with many but Piyush and Arshiya were very clear that the duo loves each other. Even after the show ended, Piyush and Arshiya were spotted enjoying each other’s company. However, looks like things have changed now.

According to our sources, the duo is not in a relationship anymore. Infact, they are not even in talking terms with each other. We stalked their Instagram profiles and came to know that they aren’t following each other.

