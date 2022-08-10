Did Pratik Sehajpal really reveal the name of his girlfriend? Find out

Pratik is quite active on Instagram and often takes to it to connect with his fans, share pictures and snake peeks of his projects, and more.
Did Pratik Sehajpal really reveal the name of his girlfriend? Find out

MUMBAI :

Pratik Sehajpal is on a steady rise and his fame is only getting bigger and bigger by the day. Pratik was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, Naagin 6 as a Rudra Raichand.

ALSO READ: Must Read! Bigg Boss :From Hina Khan to Pratik Sehajpal, Here’s a list of Unlikely runner-ups that Fans have crowned as the real-winners of Bigg Boss!

Pratik rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood as runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos.

Pratik is quite active on Instagram and often takes to it to connect with his fans, share pictures and snake peeks of his projects, and more.

Recently he engaged in a Q and A on Instagram and many fans asked him the same question, whether or not he has a girlfriend, and every time his responses get more and more hilarious. When asked whether or not he has a girlfriend he said, “ I am committed to my work and only work. I am single and I am happy”. Check out his response here:

He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Pratik quit the show Naagin 6 some time ago along with Amandeep Sidhu, Simba Nagpal, and Urvashi Dholakia.

Pratik is also churning out hits after hits in terms of Music Videos. Pratik is the most sought after star on Television and the OTT world right now, everything he touches turns to gold.

Are you excited to see Pratik in New projects? Tell Us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal reveals the reason why he is called the ‘Angry Man’ on television

 

