Did Rajan Shahi just drop a hint of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai coming together with Anupamaa?

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The track these days is quite tragic.

The shows are two of the top most of Indian television. They have been topping the charts every week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on for more than 13 years but still manages to maintain a great position.

The common factor between the two shows is that they are of the same banner that is Directors Kut Productions. Rajan Shahi led production house has been known to create some of the major and most popular shows of Indian television.

Recently, there was a glimpse shared online where we can see Rajan Shahi along with Sudhanshu Pandey and Pranali Rathod. This has got the fans excited and we feel this could be a hint for what is to come. It feels like the two top shows might come together.

Check it out here:

The ratings would surely reach the skies and the fans will be super happy. Both the shows have a huge fan base and having them come together will be very interesting to watch. There could be so much that could happen and we cannot wait.

