Did Rashami Desai LIE about BLOCKING Sidharth Shukla? Read on to know more

24 Dec 2019 05:32 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' Bigg Boss 13 has become quite controversial.

The last week of the show was dedicated to a lot of fights, arguments and controversies.

Rumored ex-couples Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla took the brave decision of entering the show together in the same season, but looks like the duo have failed to keep their personal grudges away from each other.
Rashami in the previous episodes blasted on Sidharth and claimed that he was maligning her name and character whereas Sidharth was adamant that whatever he said is being misinterpreted.

In last nights episodes, Rashami claimed that she had blocked Sidharth from every means of contact because of a nasty phone call that Shukla apparently made to Desai.
However, according to a report in Pinkvilla.com, Rashami is still following Sidharth on Instagram. There are several screenshots that suggests that Desai is still following Sidharth.

Have a look at the screenshot:

Do you think Rashami is cooking up stories to take revenge from Shukla?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

