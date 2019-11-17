Did Rohit just reveal the next heroine for Golmaal?

Zee TV’s weekend-primetime show, Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul has captivated its audience with its tongue-in-cheek humour and eccentric drama ever since it was launched. The inimitable host Maniesh Paul unravelled the unseen and ‘flaw’some side of Bollywood’s hottest celebrities every week and during the grand finale (November 16), he will put the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan and the maverick Rohit Shetty to the ultimate Bollywood test.

In this Saturday’s episode of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty discussed about the hot and happening gossip that is going around town. In fact, during one of the games, Sara jokingly asked Rohit about something that she had heard – “Is Rohit on the hunt for Golmaal’s next female protagonist?” Grabbing the opportunity, Sara then pointed to herself as if to ask what he thought of her, and if she would be considered for the role! To this Rohit laughed and said, “When shooting for the next Golmaal begins, you will definitely be in it.”

Rohit also added on a serious note that he has signed a contract with Sara which states that she will be working on ten films with him. Both of them started laughing, leaving the audience confused whether they were joking or telling the truth? But we are sure they will collaborate once again soon and we can’t wait for them to create another masterpiece.

To catch this hilarious banter between Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Maniesh Paul and the madliners, don’t miss the grand finale of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul this Saturday, 16th November at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV