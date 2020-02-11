Did Salman Khan reveal that Shehnaaz is not the winner of Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one the strongest contestant in the Bigg Boss house, the Punjabi singer as a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. She is one of the few contestants who got along with everyone on the show.

Shehnaaz who is also known as Sana in the BB house grabbed the headlines for her relationship with Siddarth Shukla. The actress and Siddarth were called Sidnaaz by the fans.

Shehnaaz is not only the audience’s favourite but also the host Salman Khan’s favourite. The superstar has always been an awe of her, and always praised her for her wittiness.

Now during the weekend ka vaar episode, we have seen how Salman Khan gave a piece of meaningful advice to Shehnaaz, where he told her that whatever am saying I am telling you from my heart, just use your brains and you will go very ahead, as you have the talent and the personality.

Just don’t get into trouble, and leave this trophy behind, as you will be going a long way in your career.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz is a very talented artist and she will be going places post-Bigg Boss.

But by saying this did Salman hint to Shehnaaz that she is not going to be the winner of the show.