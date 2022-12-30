Did Sargun Mehta confirm that Ankit Gupta is the lead of the new Dreamiyata show?

MUMBAI :Be it acting in Punjabi films or producing shows, Sargun Mehta continues to shine in every area of her professional life. The actress made a very natural leap into Punjabi cinema and has been doing extremely well.

Sargun Mehta is known for her work in various Punjabi films like Qismat and Qismat 2 along with Ammy Virk, Saunkan Saunkne starring Ammy Virk again, Moh, starring Gitaj Bindrakhya, and Ghund Kadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, starring Jasmin Bajwa and Jass Bajwa.

The actress also has a production house named Dreamiyata Productions with her husband Ravie Dubey, which has produced two successful shows, Swarna Ghar and Udaariyaan, which were their first productions and are still being loved by audiences.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update that Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors, and while rumors were swirling that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead, there were also rumors that Isha Malviya and Sahil Uppal had been roped in to play the leads of an untitled Dreamiyata Productions show.

Sargun is really active on social media and often shares the love that the fans shower on their shows and her movies.

She recently shared a sneak peek from a Dreamiyata shoot and put up a sneaky picture with the song "Look Who’s Back" with only the back of someone’s head visible, but fans have speculated that it is none other than Ankit Gupta himself. Check out the picture here:

Actor Ankit Gupta, who just came out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, has always impressed the masses with his calm and composed nature. The Udariyan actor has turned out to be one of the most real contestants in this season and has left people wondering how he has been able to maintain his calm in a game that's designed to test one's patience level. In an exclusive chat with Telly Chakkar, the actor reveals the secret to his chilled personality.

Ankit, who was often seen advising agitated Bigg Boss 16 inmates to meditate, to help stay calm. Now, when asked about his chilled demeanor, the actor says with a smile, "There was a time when I used to get angry easily, but I've come a long way now." I've worked very hard to become who I am today. "I've learned how to stay calm and composed even in the toughest situations."

Whether or not we will see Ankit on another show soon, is yet to be seen.

