Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 17:49
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Also read:  Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor thinks all TV stars are VAMPIRES; here’s why

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

We see that the functions for Chini and Abhishek’s wedding have begun and soon the wedding is going to take place too!

Amidst all this, Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor have dropped a still from the sets that has us intrigued about what is the major twist coming up! They seem to have a secret mission planned and now, that has un a tizzy!

Check out!

What is this secret mission they have planned?

What are your guesses on the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Anyhow, Seerat is looking absolutely stunning in this bridal avatar!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie knows that Chini is fooling them all and has also trapped Abhishek and wants to reveal the truth to him too. Rudra and Devika are very happy that Atharva and Imlie spending time with each other.

Atharva is now severely confused with Chini’s words of Love for him and Abhishek later teases him about being lost in the thoughts of Imlie. Chini has promised that she wants to perform her wedding rituals with Atharva and not Abhishek.

It will be interesting to see who Atharva chooses, Imlie or Chini?

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Arto stuck in a major dilemma

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Imlie
