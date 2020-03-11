Did Shehnaaz Gill want to look like Katrina Kaif in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Read to know…

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the most popular faces of the Hindi television industry. Already a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. During her Bigg Boss 13 journey, she won the hearts of fans and viewers for her cute antics. Now, she is seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also features Paras Chhabra. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Shehnaaz and Paras looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

When Shehnaaz entered Bigg Boss 13, right in front of Salman Khan, the host of the show, she announced that she is Punjab ki Katrina Kaif and even Salman had nodded his head in agreement. The singer-actress, who’s quite popular in Punjab, loves the Bollywood diva and since then, throughout the whole season, she has been addressed as Punjabi ki Katrina Kaif. And interestingly, the makeup artiste of Katrina, Subhash Singh, got a call to doll up Shehnaaz’s pretty face just like Katrina for the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but his prior work commitments provided him no time in hand to take up the assignment.

Speaking about the same, Subhash told SpotboyE.com, "Yes, I got a call for Shehnaaz's swayamvar and unfortunately I couldn't take it up. But I certainly look forward to working with her in future."