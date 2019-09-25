News

Did Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar get ENGAGED on Nach Baliye 9?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ much loved couples dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been in the news since its inception because of its unique concept where for the first current couples as well as ex-couples came together under one roof to fight for the coveted trophy.
 
Every year we see multiple jodis proposing each other on stage and some of them are married after the show, too, like Ravi Dubey-Sargun, Dipika Kakkar-Shoiab, Aashka Goradia-Brent and so many more. This season too, one of the most loved couple Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar will be seen proposing each other on the show.
 
This week the audience will witness a special guest on the sets, famous astrologer – Janardhan Pandit, who confidently predicted that Shraddha and Alam will get married in the coming 2 years! He predicted, “Shraddha and Alam will get married in 2 years and there’s ample of happiness written in their lives. Alam has a great future in business and Shraddha will continue acting for the next 38 years even after delivering a child.”
 
Overjoyed with this news, the couple exchanged rings in front of everyone and expressed their love for each other!
 
Wow, looks like #ShAlam fans have more reasons to celebrate now!
 
Watch Nach Baliye 9 Sat-Sun at 8PM only on StarPlus.
