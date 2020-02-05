Did Sidharth Shukla hint towards losing friend Pratyusha Banerjee in Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most controversial reality shows. The show is doing extremely well on the BARC charts because of which the show got a huge extension of more than a month.

Two of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 13 are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. From their friendship to how there is a natural bond of fondness to their chemistry, everything about them is apprecited and liked by the audience and they do not want their 'Sidnaaz' to part ways. In the past, at several occasions a possessive friend that Shehnaaz is, was seen hitting herself when she got extremely angry or hurt.

In yesterday’s episode, Sidharth had a deep conversation with Shehnaaz wherein he explained her in his own way that hitting or harming one’s self because of others is not cool. He asked her to always feel free to talk to him outside the house whenever she is low and need to be heard. Sidharth further said that he lost a close friend of his because of harming herself.

If we join the dots, Sidharth’s Balika Vadhu co-actress and friend Pratyusha Banerjee committed suicide which seems to have affected him in a way that he is making an extra effort to be cordial and always there for his friends.

