Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere ki aangooti pehenkar ghoom raha hai…”

It was simply assumed that Lodha wasn’t happy with the exclusive contract and pursued other opportunities. Shailesh was again in the news when it was reported that the actor’s dues were not cleared.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 09:01
Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular sit-com series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most popular and watched shows since 2008, when it first aired. The show has a massive fan following and has been on the top for a long time. 

Actor Shailesh Lodha who played the titular role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show a while back, which came as a shocker to many. 

Also Read- Must read! This is what Shailesh Lodha has shared on social media as he exits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It was simply assumed that Lodha wasn’t happy with the exclusive contract and pursued other opportunities. Shailesh was again in the news when it was reported that the actor’s dues were not cleared.

Now, during a literary program in Lucknow, Shailesh recited many poems and also mentioned about his father Shyam Singh Lodha. 

When questioned why he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Lodha stated, “Jo chuta uske bareme kya? Aap mera baat isharo me samajhe. Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere ki aangooti pehenkar ghoom raha hai aur lekhak ko apni hi kitaab publish karne ke liye paise dene pad rahe hai. Dusro ke prathibaon se kamane wale vyapari log agar khudko prathibhashali aur bada samajhne lage, tab kisiko batana chahiye ki aap dusro ke prathibaon se kamane wale log hai.”

Also Read- Interesting! This is what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha is up to now

Shailesh further said, “Shayad me wahin hu, jisne aawaz uthai. Dusro ki prathibaon se naam kamaane wale log kisi prathibashali vyakti se bada nahi ho sakte. Duniya ko koi publisher kisi lekhak se bada nahi hosakta. Duniya ka koi producer kisi bhi abhinetha se bada nahi ho sakta. Duniya ka koi nirmata kisi nirdeshak ya abhinetha/abhinetri se bada nahi ho sakta. Wah vyapari hai hume samajhna chahiye. Me kavi hu aur abhinetha hu. Jab Jab kuch aisa kuch kiya jayega, jo mere kavi ya abhineta hone par…mere vicharo par haawi hone ki koshish karega toh jwalamukhi fatega.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Koimoi

Sachin Shroff TMKOC Sony Sab Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Asit Modi Shailesh Lodha Dilip Joshi Amit Bhatt Disha Vakani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 09:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta and Rishita feel happy as Prerna leaves Pandya house
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta enjoy their married life; Anjali brings in a twist
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat decides to guard Sai and Savi from any intruders and sleeps outside their room
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi wish to adopt Khushi
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was...
Recent Stories
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it
Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it that obvious…”
Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality
Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
Sachin Shroff
Here's a list of all the actors who were part of Sachin Shroff 's wedding celebration, check it out
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life