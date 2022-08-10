Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere ki aangooti pehenkar ghoom raha hai…”

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular sit-com series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most popular and watched shows since 2008, when it first aired. The show has a massive fan following and has been on the top for a long time.

Actor Shailesh Lodha who played the titular role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show a while back, which came as a shocker to many.

It was simply assumed that Lodha wasn’t happy with the exclusive contract and pursued other opportunities. Shailesh was again in the news when it was reported that the actor’s dues were not cleared.

Now, during a literary program in Lucknow, Shailesh recited many poems and also mentioned about his father Shyam Singh Lodha.

When questioned why he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Lodha stated, “Jo chuta uske bareme kya? Aap mera baat isharo me samajhe. Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere ki aangooti pehenkar ghoom raha hai aur lekhak ko apni hi kitaab publish karne ke liye paise dene pad rahe hai. Dusro ke prathibaon se kamane wale vyapari log agar khudko prathibhashali aur bada samajhne lage, tab kisiko batana chahiye ki aap dusro ke prathibaon se kamane wale log hai.”

Shailesh further said, “Shayad me wahin hu, jisne aawaz uthai. Dusro ki prathibaon se naam kamaane wale log kisi prathibashali vyakti se bada nahi ho sakte. Duniya ko koi publisher kisi lekhak se bada nahi hosakta. Duniya ka koi producer kisi bhi abhinetha se bada nahi ho sakta. Duniya ka koi nirmata kisi nirdeshak ya abhinetha/abhinetri se bada nahi ho sakta. Wah vyapari hai hume samajhna chahiye. Me kavi hu aur abhinetha hu. Jab Jab kuch aisa kuch kiya jayega, jo mere kavi ya abhineta hone par…mere vicharo par haawi hone ki koshish karega toh jwalamukhi fatega.”

