Did Tejasswi Prakash respond to rumours of a TejRan tiff in her own subtle way? Details inside

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram and have become news gold for the media. Everything the two touch turns into gold.
TejRan

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame in the last couple of months.

We recently updated you that the couple had been subjected to some trolling where some fans pointed out that Karan was shading Tejasswi, and while Karan had publicly addressed the matter on Twitter, Tejasswi had not paid head to it. But looks like she did give a reply to the trolls in her own way.

Tejasswi recently showed up on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to surprise Karan and pictures of them together started going viral.

Many are wondering if this was Tejasswi’s silent way of replying to the trolls about the equation of TejRan.

Meanwhile, Naagin 6 is all set to go-off air soon, as new shows take over. 

It will be interesting to see what new projects Tejasswi picks up.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 19:00

