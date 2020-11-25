Did Vikram Singh Chauhan turn down the show Namak? Producer Gul Khan answers

MUMBAI: Gul Khan is an ace producer who has produced many popular shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Adhuri Kahaani Humari, Nazar, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji among others.

Well, the ace producer's hit show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka recently went off-air. It starred Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles.

Gul is all set to be back with her yet another new show titled Namak Ishq Ka. The show has already created a lot of buzz among the fans.

ALSO READ: Vikram Singh Chauhan calls Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka 'magical'; pens a heartwarming post for teammates

It stars Gathbandhan star Shruti Sharma in the lead role. While the male lead is yet to be announced, a lot of them were speculating many popular names of the TV industry.

In a recent question and answer session with the fans on Instagram, Gul was asked by one of her fans if Vikram had turned down this show.

Gul had an amazing response. Take a look:

Well, in another question asked by a fan who wanted to know if Vikram is a part of this show to which Gul had said that he is only there in the form of best wishes.

Gul neither accepted nor denied if Vikram had turned down the offer.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma reveals she learnt THIS one thing from the show