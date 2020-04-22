Did you Gajendra Chauhan was offered Krishna's role in Mahabharata but later was considered unsuitable for it?

MUMBAI: BR Chopra's Mahabharata which is currently being aired on Doordarshan has taken everyone down the memory lane. The show which aired in the 80s have been back on the small screen and this time, its viewership is unimaginable.

The epic show was not just known for the story which was presented but also for its characters which did total justice to their respective roles. Every character of the show has become iconic and fans still remember them for the same.

Since the time Mahabharta has been airing, the internet is flooded with several stories related to the show, the characters and everything else.

And now, here's an interesting thing you need to know about Mahabharata's Yudhishthira which was played by the one and only Gajendra Chauhan.

We all know how brilliantly Gajendra portrayed the role of Yudhishthira and also won several accolades for the same.

Not many are aware that there is an interesting story behind Gajendra playing Yudhishthira.

Well, the actor was initially chosen to play the role of Lord Krishna and also shot for a few episodes. However filming for the first series was delayed, and Gajendra got busy in the South film industry.

When Gajendra returned back after a while, he had put on weight and the makers felt that he is no longer suitable for the role of Krishna which was offered to Nitish Bharadwaj. Luckily, he was later offered the role of Yudhishthira, which went on to being the role he has become better known by.

Well, that's how we got our Mahabharata's Yudhishthira!

