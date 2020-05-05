Did you know about Paras Chhabra and Sunny Leone’s CONTROVERSY?

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra gained immense love with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Paras has been part of the TV industry for quite some time now but Bigg Boss gave him name and fame which he is enjoying every bit of it currently.

Paras and controversy go hand in hand. The model turned actor is quite straightforward and has a ‘playboy image’ for which he is quite proud about. He has been a part of many controversies. Right from his break-up to alleged relationship with co-contestant and friend Mahira Sharma, Paras has managed to grab the eyeballs and stay in the headlines.

Well, all of it started when Paras participated in MTV Splitsvilla season 5 which he went ahead to win. There were reports wherein Sunny Leone was apparently irked with Paras’ touch. It so happened that in a section of the show, Sunny was asked to interact with each contestant and that’s when Paras tried being over friendly and reportedly touched her inappropriately. Irked with the behaviour, Sunny requested the makers to not invite Paras during the launch of the show as she wasn’t comfortable.

However, Paras has denied such incidents and said that he is often misunderstood because of his straight forward nature.

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.