Did you know Anup Soni rejected Balika Vadhu thrice?

MUMBAI: Anup Soni is a popular actor of the small screen and Bollywood. While Anup has had a successful career in both the mediums but he is still known for his role as Bhairon Singh in Colors' show Balika Vadhu.

Anup played the father to the show's lead character Avinash Mukherjee and a father-in-law to Avika Gor who played Anandi. The actor aced the role to utmost perfection and fans simply loved seeing him on the small screen. The talented actor was paired opposite popular TV actress Smita Bansal.

During his recent live chat session with Avika Gor on Colors TV Instagram, Anup relived some fond memories of the show and how he enjoyed every bit of it.

In his candid conversation with Avika, Anup revealed that he had no plans to do Balika Vadhu. Yes, you read that right!

Anup revealed that when he got a call from the makers of the show, he had already decided that he didn't want to do a TV show at that point of time.

He also got a call from Smita Bansal who was his good friend and asked Anup to come along with her for the audition as she wanted some known person to play her husband's role.

After a lot of discussion with the makers, Anup finally agreed to have a meeting. He was already in love with the script but was very skeptical to give it a nod. But finally, Anup said yes to the show and rest is history.

Anup was a part of the show from 2008 to 2014 and delivered a stellar performance in these years.

Well, not just Anup, but even the viewers were glad to see such a talented actor nailing a great character in the most beautiful way.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.